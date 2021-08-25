CreditAccess Grameen inches up on getting nod to raise Rs 100 crore through NCDs

CreditAccess Grameen is currently trading at Rs. 619.00, up by 0.20 points or 0.03% from its previous closing of Rs. 618.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 623.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 624.25 and Rs. 618.75 respectively. So far 489 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 839.00 on 01-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 541.00 on 19-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 648.00 and Rs. 610.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 9641.96 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.97%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 19.36% and 6.67% respectively.

CreditAccess Grameen has received approval from board of directors to raise Rs 100 crore through issuance of 1000 rated, senior, secured, listed, transferable, redeemable, principal protected market linked Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each. The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on August 24, 2021, has considered and approved the same.

CreditAccess Grameen is a leading Indian micro-finance institution headquartered in Bangalore, focused on providing micro-loans to women customers predominantly in Rural Areas in India.

Please share this news







