BRICS nations need to strengthen cooperation to support economic recovery: K V Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) K V Subramanian has said that BRICS nations need to strengthen cooperation among themselves for supporting the recovery of BRICS economies and maintaining macro-economic and financial stability while protecting against future uncertainties and risks. He also underlined the need for strengthening international cooperation and establishing a cross border regulatory mechanism for further improving the investment environment and enhancing capital flows.

CEA further said that the COVID 19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated the importance of affordable and resilient social infrastructure alongside economic infrastructure. Therefore, he said there exists positive role of digital technologies such as telemedicine, eHealth initiatives, and online education in ensuring inclusive access and affordability of social services.

Subramanian further said that India has taken some very important steps which would provide important learnings for not only for BRICS nations, but also for the rest of the world. He also highlighted that India is running one of the largest renewable capacity expansion programmes in the world and is determined to achieve the target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.