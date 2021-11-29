Asian Paints shines on signing MoU with Government of Gujarat

Asian Paints is currently trading at Rs. 3175.30, up by 31.40 points or 1.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 3143.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3105.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3177.70 and Rs. 3061.15 respectively. So far 77039 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3504.05 on 24-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2169.95 on 27-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3306.95 and Rs. 3020.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 300991.47 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 52.79%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 27.83% and 19.37% respectively.

Asian Paints has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat, commencing the proposed expansion of Ankleshwar, Gujarat manufacturing capacity of paint from 130,000 KL to 250,000 KL and resins and emulsions from 32000 MT to 85000MT to be completed over a period of the next 2 -3 years at a total investment of Rs 960 crore approximately on plant and machinery at the current prevailing prices. This expansion will be carried out on the existing land owned by the Company.

Asian Paints is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and distribution of paints, coatings, products related to home decor, bath fittings and providing of related services. The Company’s business segments are Paints and Home Improvement.