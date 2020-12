Srinagar : BJP national spokesman and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday paid obeisance at the revered shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Hamza(RA) popularly known as Makhdoom Shab in downtown Srinagar.

Hussain on the occasion said that he prayed for the peace, tranquillity and the progress of Kashmir and well being of people of Valley. He said that he felt peace and solace at the revered shrine.

