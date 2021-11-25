Aurionpro Solutions touches roof on bagging order from Government of Uttar Pradesh

Aurionpro Solutions is locked its upper circuit limit at Rs. 217.25, up by 10.30 points or 4.98% from its previous closing of Rs. 206.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 208.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 217.25 and Rs. 207.00 respectively. So far 11087 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 248.00 on 04-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 70.40 on 02-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 217.25 and Rs. 201.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 493.85 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 33.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.34% and 66.66% respectively.

Aurionpro Solutions bagged order in the smart transit segment from the Government of Uttar Pradesh. This will be amongst the largest in the world with approximately 50 crore commuters travelling annually. The company will be the system integrator for implementing ‘IoT based Integrated Bus ticketing System’ for the Uttar Pradesh State

Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on a Build Own Operate and Transfer(BOOT) model. The project is expected to be worth more than Rs 60 crore, over 5 years, with the minimum guaranteed revenue. The tenure of the project includes implementation and go-live within 6 months from the signing of the contract followed by the operations & maintenance of upto 7 years after go-live.

Aurionpro Solutions is a publicly traded technology company providing software products and expert level consulting services to an extensive global customer base. The company provides valuable operational and technical experience in helping banks provide new and innovative products to their customers.