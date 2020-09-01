BEML bags order worth Rs 842 crore from Ministry of Defence

BEML has bagged a prestigious order from Ministry of Defence for supply of 330 High Mobility Vehicles, for Pinaka Project at a value of Rs 842 crore. Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket launcher developed indigenously for the Indian Army and produced in India by involving Public Sector and Private Sector Defence Industries. The multi-barrel launcher system is mounted on the highly rugged BEML truck, much acclaimed for its off-road mobility and would provide the Indian Army with vital manoeuvrability on the battlefield.

This order is a big boost to BEML, involved in the manufacturing of the High Mobility Vehicles with superior features under Make in India program, thus demonstrating BEML’s efforts under ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’. The equipment will be manufactured by BEML at its Palakkad Plant in Kerala and would supply the vehicle platform to MoD in a span of 3 years.

BEML a leading mining and construction equipment manufacturer has designed and developed indigenously over 40 products through its R&D, and are not only working in India but also in 65 countries around the world.