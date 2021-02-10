Banswara man hangs self after strangling 4 sons to death

Udaipur : In a heart rendering incident , a 40-year-old man strangled his four sons to death with a wire and later committed suicide by hanging by a tree in Kushalgarh block of Banswara district on Tuesday late night. The incident was known on wednesday morning when someone saw the body hanging and informed the police.

When the cops went to the man’s home, they were shocked to see the bodies of the four children lying on the ground. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital while the police is waiting for the deceased’s wife to arrive ,since she is told to be working in Gujarat. An FSL team collected samples from the crime spot.

The shocking incident took place at Dunglapani village of Kushalgarh area . The deceased identified as Babulal (40) was an alcoholic . This was the reason for frequent quarrel between him and his wife. Recently, the couple had, had a big fight and Babulal drove his wife away.

The woman lived with her parents for some day and later went to Gujarat to work. Menawhile, Babulal lived with his four sons Rakesh (8), Mangilal (6), Vikram (4) and Ganesh (2) who were strangled to death. Police said it appears that the kids were strangled by some wire.

The village sarpanch Parsingh told the police that the financial condition was very poor as Babulal didn’t have much work and spent all the money he earned on boozing. The villagers said that he was the only son of his parents, however, after his father’s death some years back, he misbehaved and even thrashed his mother. Both his mother and wife had left him because of his alcohol addiction and abusive behaviour.

