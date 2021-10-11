Bank of Maharashtra launches digital lending platform for home, car loan

Bank of Maharashtra has launched a digital lending platform for its home and car loan customers. The platform will enable prospective retail loan seekers to get loans digitally through a paperless process at the convenience of their place and time of choice. The platform is capable of validating KYC, CIBIL and financials of the applicant and provide in-principle approval in hassle free manner.

The primary objective is to provide exceptional customer experience, and upscale lending through digitization. The bank has currently waived processing fee on housing and car loans for its customers to benefit them in the ongoing festive seasons.

Bank of Maharashtra offers several products and services in personal banking such as deposits, savings, personal loans, educational loans, demat services, credit cards, etc. The Bank also offers services to agricultural and SME sectors.

