Nothing can compensate loss of precious human lives: Altaf Bukhari

SRINAGAR : Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Saturday convened a condolence meeting wherein a resolution was passed condemning the recent spate of civilian killings across Kashmir.

The meeting was held at Party Central office M2, Church Lane, Sonwar in Srinagar which was attended by Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Chief Coordinator Abdul Majeed Padder, DDC Chairman Srinagar Malik Aftab, State Secretary Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Provincial President Women Dilshad Shaheen, DDC Member Tral & Party Provincial Secretary Avtar Singh, DDC Member Srinagar Shabir Ahmad Reshi, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor, District President Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Mir & District President Ganderbal Javid Mir, Party Leader and SMC Corporator Mohammad Ashraf Dar Coordinator South Kashmir Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi, District Secretary Srinagar Jeelani Kumar, Youth Provincial President Kashmir Khalid Rathore, Vice President Women Wing Kashmir Dr Asmat along with other Zonal heads and prominent workers of the Party.

The meeting unanimously denounced the inhumane brutal civilian killings and vowed to uphold the flambeau of unity and brotherhood unwaveringly.

On this occasion, the Party passed a resolution which was read before the meeting by Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir. Later a two minutes silence was observed by the participants who prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

In a statement to CNS, the resolution reads that We extend our full support to all the minorities who have been living in the valley for centuries and have thrived along with the majority community. The nefarious designs of the mischievous elements will never be allowed to fissure our age-old tradition of brotherhood, harmony and peace.

That we all will stand united against the forces of evil and barbarism as our heart goes out to the families of victims of violence and we stand with them in this hour of utter grief.

That the Government holds a major responsibility to ensure that all the civilians feel an atmosphere of security and peace. The government must act promptly and bring justice and order so that the prevailing sense of panic and fear is overcome.

That with this regard, J&K Apni Party has constituted committees of senior leaders who shall reach out to these families to share their grief and will put in efforts to ensure that their safety is guarded well. J&K.

Apni Party will consider and put in practice every political endeavor to protect and safeguard the syncretic identity of J&K and hold on to the strong bond of communal harmony and brotherhood.

Please share this news







