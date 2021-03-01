Bajaj Auto inches up on reporting 6% rise in February sales

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at Rs. 3821.35, up by 20.65 points or 0.54% from its previous closing of Rs. 3800.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3800.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3846.20 and Rs. 3787.00 respectively. So far 7079 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4361.20 on 04-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1793.10 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 4037.50 and Rs. 3778.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 109979.72 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.70%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.19% and 24.11% respectively.

Bajaj Auto has reported 6 percent rise in total sales to 375,017 units in February 2021 as against 354,913 in the same month last year. Total domestic sales decreased by 2 percent to 164,811 units in February as compared to 168,747 units in February 2020.

Total two-wheeler sales were up 7 percent at 332,563 units as compared to 310,222 units in the year-ago month. However, Commercial Vehicles sales stood at 42,454 units in February 2021 over 44,691 units in February 2020, registering a fall of 5 percent. Meanwhile, exports of the company increased by 13 percent to 210,206 units in the reporting month compared to 186,166 in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto is world’s fourth largest two and three-wheeler manufacturer. Bajaj Auto has three plants in all, two at Waluj and Chakan in Maharashtra and one plant at Pant Nagar in Uttaranchal.

