RailTel Corporation shines on bagging orders worth Rs 105.82 crore from Ministry of Railways

RailTel Corporation is currently trading at Rs. 139.15, up by 17.75 points or 14.62% from its previous closing of Rs. 121.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 129.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 142.50 and Rs. 127.70 respectively. So far 2941428 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 142.50 on 01-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 104.60 on 26-Feb-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 142.50 and Rs. 104.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4456.23 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 100.00%.

RailTel Corporation of India has been assigned three works of Rs 105.82 crore by Ministry of Railways. The first order is for upgradation of signaling from Std. I to Std. II R with EI at 5 numbers of Station for the amount of approximately Rs.30.37 crore. The second order is for Phillaur-Lohiank has upgradation of signaling from Std.-I to Std. II R with EI. at 5 numbers of Station for the amount of approximately Rs 24.79 crore. The third order is for replacement of mechanical signaling at 5 numbers of Station for the amount of approximately Rs 50.66 crore.

RailTel Corporation a ‘Mini Ratna (Category-I)’ PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The company provides broadband telecom and multimedia network across the country.

Please share this news







