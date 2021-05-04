Bafna Pharmaceuticals zooms on getting UK-MHRA approval for packaging lines

Bafna Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at Rs. 135.15, up by 6.40 points or 4.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 128.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 135.15 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 135.15 and Rs. 135.15 respectively. So far 4047 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 195.95 on 23-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 10.24 on 27-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 137.90 and Rs. 123.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 319.72 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 91.74%, while Non-Institutions held 8.26%.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals has added two fully automated packaging lines to its existing capacity and they have been approved by the UK-MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU). This approval will enable the company to increase its output and consequentially generate higher revenue and profits.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of manufacturing of finished pharmaceutical formulations.

Tag : bafna pharmaceuticals ltd, bafna pharmaceuticals share price, bafna pharmaceuticals ltd share, bafna pharmaceuticals limited, bafna pharmaceuticals company profile, bafna pharmaceuticals ltd news, bafna pharmaceuticals ltd chennai, bafna pharmaceuticals address, bafna pharmaceuticals ltd address, bafna pharma corporate action, bafna pharmaceuticals ltd corporate action, about bafna pharmaceuticals ltd, bafna pharma bse, bafna pharma balance sheet, bafna pharma bse share price, bafna pharma share buy or sell, bafna pharmaceuticals price in bse, bafna pharmaceuticals ltd owner, bafna pharmaceuticals careers, bafna pharma capital reduction, bafna pharma share history,

Please share this news







