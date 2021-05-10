Avenue Supermarts rises on reporting 53% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit

Avenue Supermarts is currently trading at Rs. 2903.35, up by 14.60 points or 0.51% from its previous closing of Rs. 2888.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2939.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2957.60 and Rs. 2892.80 respectively. So far 11299 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3328.00 on 05-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1900.00 on 20-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2954.95 and Rs. 2820.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 187125.91 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 16.75% and 8.26% respectively.

Avenue Supermarts has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021. The company has reported a rise of 51.62% in its net profit at Rs 434.95 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 286.87 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 18.09% at Rs 7,355.68 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 6,229.12 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 52.56% in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 413.88 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 271.29 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 18.58% at Rs 7,459.80 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 6,290.78 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a fall of 13.67% in its net profit at Rs 1,165.31crore as compared to Rs 1,349.89 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 3% at Rs 23,996.10 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 24,738.34 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 15.49% in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 1,099.49 crore as compared to Rs 1,301.08 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 2.37% at Rs 24,339.27 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 24,930.19 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

Please share this news







