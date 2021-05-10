Jubilant Pharmova rises after its arm wins over Bracco’s legal appeals in United States Court of Appeals

Jubilant Pharmova is currently trading at Rs. 841.10, up by 5.60 points or 0.67% from its previous closing of Rs. 835.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 846.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 850.00 and Rs. 841.10 respectively. So far 1660 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1046.75 on 03-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 377.00 on 08-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 847.20 and Rs. 784.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 13307.94 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.68%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 26.97% and 22.36% respectively.

Jubilant Pharmova’s subsidiary — Jubilant Pharma (Jubilant) has received a favorable and unanimous judgment from the United States Court of Appeals summarily affirming Jubilant’s earlier favorable rulings from the US Patent Office (PTAB) and the US International Trade Commission (ITC). These two rulings by the Appellate Court deny the appeals filed by Bracco Diagnostics, Inc (Bracco).

Jubilant successfully challenged Bracco’s patent infringement claims in an Inter Parties Review (IPR) proceeding before the US Patent Office as well as in a separate proceeding in the ITC. In both instances, Jubilant was successful. Despite the rulings of both the PTAB and the ITC, Bracco filed appeals to the US Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. These appeals are now dismissed.

Jubilant Pharmova (formerly Jubilant Life Sciences Limited) is a company engaged in pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services and proprietary novel drugs businesses.

Please share this news







