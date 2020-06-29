Asian Granito India Ltd launches “ATMANIRBHAR PROGRAM”

Asian Granito India Limited (AGIL), one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of Tiles, Marble & Quartz of India, has launched “AGL ATMANIRBHAR PROGRAM” to drive retail and secondary sales in the semi-urban and rural area. The program is aimed at reducing marketing costs and improves profitability while generating employment opportunities in these regions in current slowdown period. Pilot project is launched in Gujarat and the company aims to launch this Pan India in the coming time.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Mr. Mukesh Patel, Managing Director- said, “It is the first time in India that such digital marketing campaign is launched by a ceramic company. Taking inspiration from the thoughts of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT and BE VOCAL for LOCAL, we have launched this initiative on the auspicious occasion of Rathyatra. AGL has taken this new initiative to let people earn by working from home and become our business partners under “AGL ATMANIRBHAR PROGRAM”.

These partners will be known as IBP (Individual Business Partner) who will promote AGL products in given rural areas by under the flagship of AGL training program. Idea is to create employment as well as increase AGL reach across the nation in rural areas and help AGL trade partners to strengthen their secondary business and create awareness of all AGL product baskets. The program will also help company in reducing sales & marketing cost and increase sales and profitability.”

On the business operations, Mr. Patel said, “With all Safety measures and guidelines by Ministry of Home Affairs, Company has started to function its operations in most part of the country and started course of operation across all its 9 plants, 13 offices & display centers. Head office with necessary staff has also started to function to provide market support and requirements. Company’s 260 exclusive showroom out of 300 plus showrooms across the country have opened up and started its usual functioning with safety and precautions. We aim to achieve optimum production capacity very soon.

Asian Granito has achieved excellent reach in the tiles exports from Gujarat to global market. Company currently exports to 78 countries and plan to expand its international reach and targets export to 120 plus countries for achieving18-20% exports sales. Company is ranked amongst top 3 listed ceramic tiles companies in India and will focus on high-end products such as premium GVT tiles, Nano Crystal, Quartz and Marble etc. In next 2-3 years, company shall set a target of Rs.2,000 crore revenue. AGL shall expand retail network to 500 exclusive showrooms and strengthen its position in the Bathware. Company has over 6,500 touch points with dealers & sub-dealers network, 300+ exclusive AGL Tiles showrooms and 13 Company-owned Display Centres across India.