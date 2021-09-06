Ashoka Buildcon moves up on receiving LoA from Adani Road Transport

Ashoka Buildcon is currently trading at Rs. 103.55, up by 3.10 points or 3.09% from its previous closing of Rs. 100.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 104.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 107.10 and Rs. 103.05 respectively. So far 191699 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 118.65 on 17-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 59.90 on 02-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 107.10 and Rs. 98.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2915.31 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.48%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 27.79% and 17.73% respectively.

Ashoka Buildcon has received Letter of Award (LoA) from Adani Road Transport in respect of the Project viz. ‘Execution of Civil & associated works on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis of Six Laning of National Corridor NH-19 from Pangarh to Palsit from km. 521.120 to km. 588.870 (total design length 67.750 km) in the State of West Bengal. The accepted EPC Contract Price is Rs 1,567.45 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon builds and operates roads and bridges in India on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. It currently operates one of the highest numbers of toll-based BOT projects in India.

Please share this news







