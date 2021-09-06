Pay dues of credit cards of any bank instantly with ICICI Bank’s iMobile Pay app

Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced that it has enabled millions of its savings account customers to pay and manage dues of credit cards of any bank instantly using the Bank’s mobile application ‘iMobile Pay’. The customers can add credit cards of any bank to the app within a few seconds and thereafter pay and manage their dues from the same app. It offers improved convenience to customers, who typically use multiple credit cards, by providing them a one-stop solution for managing all their cards with ease, in a safe and secure manner.

The new feature also eliminates the hassle of visiting numerous websites by customers to manage or pay dues of multiple cards. Additionally, customers can set bill payment reminders, view payment history of all cards, share payment confirmation through WhatsApp, and manage and change due dates as per the billing cycle of their cards.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Bijith Bhaskar, Head – Digital Channels & Partnership said, “ICICI Bank always strives to introduce solutions to improve the convenience of customers and enhance their banking experience. This new feature on the Bank’s state-of-the-art mobile banking app is a testimony of this endeavour. With a large section of customers using multiple cards for their various needs, this new solution aims to help them decongest the process of their credit card bill payments. It offers them the convenience of a one-stop payment solution for all their credit cards on one platform, and saves them the hassle of juggling between multiple portals for payments.”

Here’s how customers can avail the facility:

· Login to iMobile Pay and select ‘Cards and Forex’ section

· Go to ‘Other Bank Credit Card’

· Tap on ‘Add a card’ and enter the required details

· Authenticate the OTP sent on the registered mobile number and card will be added instantly

· Once the card is added, it can be viewed and managed under the “Other Bank Credit Card” tab

‘iMobile Pay’ is the Bank’s state-of-the-art mobile banking application that offers over 350 services. The Bank transformed the app, formerly known as ‘iMobile’, into ‘iMobile Pay’ in December 2020, to offer payments and banking services to customers of any bank. This first-in-the-industry initiative provided the significant convenience of interoperability, as it enabled users of any bank to link their account to the app and start making payments/transactions digitally. It also offered them access to an entire range of ICICI Bank services including savings account, home loan, credit card, personal loan among others from the comfort and safety of their home in these challenging times of the pandemic. Over the years, the banking app has been adjudged among the best in the world for its wide array of services, user-friendly functionalities and intuitive design.

