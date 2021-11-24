L&T inches up on signing MoU with Tamil Nadu government to establish data center at Kanchipuram

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a data center at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. The company will establish 90 MW capacity Data Centers and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next 5 years.

The company envisages to employ around 1100 people (600 direct and 500 indirect) in the project. The government of Tamil Nadu will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a best-effort basis that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of Tamil Nadu. It will be establishing hyperscale Data Centers at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end to end data center services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services and application integration services.