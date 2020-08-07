Airtel And Aws Join Hands To Accelerate Digital Transformation Of Businesses In India

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s largest integrated telecom providers, today announced a multi-year, Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver a comprehensive set of innovative cloud solutions to large enterprise and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers in India. Airtel serves over 2,500 large enterprises and more than a million emerging businesses and companies with an integrated product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business.

Airtel Cloud will build an AWS Cloud Practice supported by AWS Professional Services, as well as develop differentiated Airtel Cloud products and capabilities leveraging AWS services, Airtel’s data center capabilities, and Airtel’s network and telecoms offerings. Airtel customers will benefit from an integrated sales, consulting, and support approach from both companies, and improved security, scalability, and cloud management capabilities. Airtel Cloud will offer customers a range of AWS services including Windows on AWS, SAP on AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS, database migration, and security and risk governance solutions. In addition, Airtel Cloud will leverage AWS’s innovation and transformation services across analytics, data warehousing, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning (ML) to help customers adopt new services and migrate to the cloud from legacy infrastructures. Businesses in India are rapidly adopting cloud for digital transformation.“According to the IDC Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker – Forecast 2019H2, the public cloud services market in India is likely to reach US$7.1 billion in 2024, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3 percent from US$3.4 billion in 2020,” said – Rishu Sharma, Principal Analyst, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India.

“At Airtel, our endeavour is to enable enterprise customers to stay focused on their core businesses while we drive end-to-end digital transformation for them. As part of their cloud adoption journey, enterprises are looking for agility, faster migration from legacy systems, and want to work with trusted partners who have the experience and depth in doing this. This collaboration brings AWS, the world’s leading cloud platform, together with Airtel’s deep reach and proven expertise in handling network, data centers, security, and cloud as an intergrated solution.” said Harmeen Mehta, CIO & Head – Cloud and Security Business, Bharti Airtel. Additionally, Airtel leverages AWS services for development of its digital applications.

Airtel is also an AWS Direct Connect Delivery Partner. AWS Direct Connect is a cloud service solution that makes it easy to establish a dedicated network connection from a customer’s premises to AWS, providing customers with increased bandwidth throughput, consistent network performance, and private connectivity. “I am delighted with the expansion of our relationship with Airtel. Indian companies are using the cloud to innovate, and in order to operate at an increased scale and speed. Many need partners like Airtel, with deep cloud expertise and an industry-focused approach to support them,” said Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business, India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited.

“This collaboration gives customers a single point of contact when dealing with complex migrations or custom-built solutions. Airtel has demonstrated a strong commitment to our shared customers, and we look forward to continue working with them to bring innovative solutions to market.” Through multiple strategic alliances, Airtel Cloud already provides data centre services, managed services, and cloud services to top India and global enterprises, start-ups, SMEs, and governments.