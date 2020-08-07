Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches Sporty New Fortuner TRD Limited Edition

The Fortuner needs no introduction and to celebrate the success of this icon,Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today launched the Limited Edition of the Sporty New Fortuner TRDin the Indian market.TKM has leveraged the heritage of Toyota Racing Development (TRD) to bring a sporty appeal to the Fortuner TRD.The Limited Edition is available in both 4×2 and 4×4 Automatic Transmission (diesel) variants in dual-tone stylish exterior, stunning dual-tone dashboard and rugged charcoal black R18 TRD alloy wheels. Bookings are open from today across the Toyota dealerships in the country.

In addition to the standard superlative features, the new Sporty New Fortuner TRD offers a range of digital high-tech optional accessoriesunder Special Technology Package which includes state-of-the-art features like ‘Head up Display (HUD),Tyre Pressure monitor (TPMS), Digital Video Recorder (DVR), Wireless Smartphone Charger and Welcome door lamp which will further enhance comfort and style. Also, sincepersonal safety a top priority another accessory which is first from Toyota in India is Air Ionizer.

Launched in 2009, the Toyota Fortuner has been the most-loved SUV in the country for more than a decade now and continues to the unchallenged leader in its segment. Premium features, stylish and uber-cool interiors, best-in-class safety and powerful performance have been the hallmark of the Fortuner over the years endearing it to many generations of SUV enthusiasts in the country.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “Today, the customers demand more power, performance, safety, features and drive experience from vehicles. They are also seeking a freshness in the look and feel. With a customer-first approach and a dedicated passion for fulfilling their needs, we have introduced new products, variants and exclusive editions over the years. The Fortuner TRD Limited Edition is yet another effort to cater to the customer demands by offering more than what they seek through unparalleled and segment-leading features.An important accessory to the Fortuner TRD Limited Edition to ensure customer safety is the air ionizer owing to the concerns about the air we breathe in these challenging times. What’s more, the Fortuner TRD is truly exclusive and only limited units are being made available for SUV aficionados in the country.

We also would like to express our gratitude to the Fortuner fan base in India for giving the brand the cult status it – today, enjoys. We hope the Fortuner continues to excite and thrill more and more Indians.”