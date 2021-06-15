Admin hold work after MLA , ppl oppose sewage treatment plant in Pratapgarh

Udaipur : Facing severe protest from the public over setting up of a sewage treatment plant near a densely populated colony and temples, the administration stayed the work and announced to constitute a committee to decide an agreeable site for the plant.

The people in Pratapgarh city had been opposing the construction of a sewage treatment plant adjoining the residential areas also having two Shiva temples in the vicinity. Two days ago, after a public demonstration, the contractor had stopped the work.

However, Tuesday he resumed the work. When people came to know about it,they gathered in large numbers and started raising slogans. Legislator Ramlal Meena too arrived at the spot and joined the people. Additional police forces were called and the situation grew tense.

SDM Shyam Sunder Chetiwal and tehsildar Sundar Katara also reached the spot. The MLA said looking at the people’s resistance, the plan needs to be changed and some other location be identified for the sewage treatment plant so as to respect the public sentiments.

The SDM assured that the plant construction work would be stayed and a committee including the MLA, experts and some residents would be constituted to decide on an agreeable location for the plant. The agitators said that the proposed treatment plant should be made in any deserted location away from the city periphery.

