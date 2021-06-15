Shiv Sena demands removal of encroachments from Udaipur waterbodies

Udaipur : Shive Sena Youth wing demanded the district administration to clear encroachments in the catchment areas and major water bodies of Udaipur. The district president of Shiv Sena Gaurav Nagda and others met the divisional commissioner on Tuesday and gave a memorandum demanding demarcation of the 46 waterbodies including Ayad, SwaroopSagar etc and removing encroachments by means of illegal construction and plotting. “In 2006 also land mafias cut plots in the catchment areas of RoopSagar, Foota Talab, Nela Talab etc and converted the lands however the High Court cancelled the pattas and innocent people had to suffer” Nagda said.

