ACB raid at Ratanpur checkpost, 2.6 L cash seized

Udaipur : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths led by Thakur Chandrasheel, Additional SP ACB, Kota conducted a massive decoy and raid operation at the Rajasthan-Gujarat border check post at Ratanpur of Dungarpur district on Thursday night. Unaccounted cash over 2.5 lakh rupees has been seized while some more than half a dozen persons including aninspector of the RTO department, guards and private people have been detained.

The operation was held at the instructions of ACB DG BL Soni and ADG Dinesh MN who had been receiving regular complaints of about drivers of goods vehicles being harassed and forced to cough up money for smooth transit. “We sent a decoy agent to verify the complaint and one of the truck driver gave us details about the RTO staff and agents who took bribe from many vehicles making entry and exit” Thakur Chandrasheel told Udaipur Kiran. The ACB raid was ongoing till the news going to print.