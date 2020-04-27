300 migrant workers from Gujarat cities arrive Dungarpur

Udaipur : Around three hundred migrant workers arrived in some 80 vehicles at Ratanpur-Gujarat border on monday. The workers were screened and segregated as per their home districts and later sent to their respective villages through buses arranged by the government.

“In the first phase we are receiving migrant workers who had registered themselves for arrival from non-hotspot areas of Gujarat state. More than 50 doctors and 200 nursing staff have been deployed for 24 hours in three shifts to screen the people” Collector Kanaram told Udaipur Kiran. ” The people have been given food packets, are being sanitized . These are the persons who had been kept in 14 days quarantine at their respective stations and hence we wont keep them in shelter homes but they would be sent homes through buses and would be kept in home quarantines for next 14 days” ADM KrishnaPal Singh Chouhan said.

Some 2500 persons are expected to arrive from Gujarat as per the registration data, the figures could increase as more people who are stranded in other cities of Gujarat are also registering themselves to reach Rajasthan. ” Such stranded people can register themselves on helpline numbers or through emitras and they would be registered by their respective administration” Singh said.