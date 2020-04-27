Chittorgarh’s Nimbahera new hotspot as 6 found positive in a day

Udaipur : Two days after first positive case in Chittorgarh’s Nimbahera town, six more persons of the family were found positive on monday , thus taking the number of total infected to seven in the area. Security was beefed up with additional forces deployed in the area after the new cases were confirmed by the medical department.

Chittorgarh had been considered in the green zone with no positive cases reported from there for a long time, however, after the first case came up on Saturday, the administration swung into action. Looking at the curfew, with all shops shut down in the Nagar Palika area, administration arranged for the door delivery of essential items including milk, vegetables and fruits.

The milk distributors under Chittorgarh-Pratapgarh milk producer federation have been granted passes for supply in the curfew bound areas while the grocery items would be distributed by the members of the cooperative samitis.