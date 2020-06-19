206 kg Doda post seized in Chittorgarh, 2 arrested

Udaipur : A container carrying a large drug consignment was seized on Tuesday night by the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) officials on Udaipur-Bhilwara road, near Medikheda Fatak under Gangrar police station limits. The seizure comprised of 206 kg of Doda Chura (poppy husk). Two persons including the driver and his aide have been arrested while a team of officials have been sent to Madhya Pradesh for further investigation.

“Acting on a tip off, we followed a container which was going towards Bhilwara on the highway. We intercepted it near Medhikheda Fatak and interrogated the driver who could not give a satisfactory answer. We searched inside the vehicle and recovered 206 Doda Chura being carried in 13 sacks which was concealed in sacks beneath bundles of clothes.” S.K. Pathak, Superintendent, Preventive and Intelligence cell , Chittorgarh informed.

The action was led by Vikas Joshi, Dy Commissioner, Narcotics Vikas Joshi and team members. Earlier this month, the Narcotics team in Chittorgarh had made a record seizure of 206kg of opium from a truck while on the same night, 25 kilogram opium was also caught from the possession of a passenger inside a private bus.