12 including cop accused for raping teen for 6months

Udaipur : A FIR has been registered at Kapasan police station under Chittorgarh wherein a 19-year old complained that she was raped for 6 months by twelve persons including a cop. She said the perpetrators assaulted her at different places in Udaipur, Barmer and Chittorgarh villages.

In her statement, the rape survivor said that two men often threatened her that if she didnot willingly go with them they would kill her brother who had icecream business in Karnataka. The girl said she was abducted on 16 November last year while she was going to a well with her cousin sister. Two men named among the accused, forcibly took her away,held her hostage in Udaipur and raped for 20 days.

Later they took her to Barmer and Muroli village in Chittorgarh where she was raped by many other men for six months. The rape survivor said that some cops from Rashmi police station also allegedly threatened her that if she complained about the men, she would have to face consequences. Police said the report has been lodged and investigation is underway.