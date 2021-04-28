Ambuja Cements jumps on completing sea trials of using soya extract-based biofuel in two of cement carriers

Ambuja Cements is currently trading at Rs. 310.60, up by 4.20 points or 1.37% from its previous closing of Rs. 306.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 309.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 311.15 and Rs. 304.45 respectively. So far 233879 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 329.90 on 09-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 161.55 on 04-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 311.15 and Rs. 285.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 61594.72 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.29%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 30.12% and 6.59% respectively.

Ambuja Cements has successfully completed sea trials of using soya extract-based biofuel in two of its cement carriers — Ambuja Mukund and Ambuja Vaibhav. This makes Ambuja Cement not just the first Indian company to move towards the decarbonisation of the country’s coastal shipping lines but also advancing its focus on two of its strategic priorities: innovation and sustainability. The sea trials were conducted with the approval of Directorate General of Shipping and Indian Register of Shipping.

Ambuja Cements is engaged in manufaacturing and marketing of cement and clinker for both domestic and export markets.

