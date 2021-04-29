Lightning kills 17-yr-old girl in Udaipur

Udaipur : A 17-year old girl died after lightning hit her in Bagdunda village of Gogunda police station on wednesday evening. The climate changed suddenly with thunderstorms and rains in several areas of the district.

Dharmi, the deceased, had taken her goats for grazing in the farm when suddenly lightning hit her. She fell unconscious and was burnt, farmers working in the fields ran to help and took her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her death came as a shock not only forthe family butthe villagers. Dharmi’s father Parth Gameti said she was the eldest of five siblings and helped in earning money for the household.

