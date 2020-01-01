Year End Review 2019- Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

This was a year for consolidating the gains that accrued from major policy decisions taken in the previous five years, a time for monitoring of ongoing projects, tackling road blocks and adding to the already impressive pace of work achieved during the past years. During 2018-19, projects in about 5,494 km length were awarded and completion was achieved in about 10,855 km length of roads. The rate of development of roads has increased significantly from about 11.7 km during 2013-14 to about 30 km now. During the current year, projects for 3211 km length have been awarded and 5958 km length has been constructed till November 2019.

During the year the Ministry and its associated organizations have carried forward the good work of the previous years, expanding the national highways network in the country, taking various steps to make these highways safe for the commuters and making best efforts to minimize adverse impact on the environment. As a result, National Highways (NHs) length has increased from 91,287 km in April, 2014 to about 1,32,500 km. as on 31.12.2019.

Construction of National Highways

Year Award (Km) Construction (Km) 2019-20* 3211 5958 2018-19 5493 10855 2017-18 17055 9829 2016-17 15948 8231 2015-16 10098 6061 2014-15 7972 4410

*Achievement till Nov, 2019

Targets for 2019-20

Award – 10,000 Km

Construction – 11,000 Km

Under ToT mode, a bundle of 9 projects with total length of 566 km has been awarded this Financial Year for a concession fee of Rs. 5,011 crores against the reserve price of Rs. 4,998.71 crore. Further initiatives are being taken up to bid out more projects under TOT mode during this Financial Year.

Accelerated Development of Highways

The Ministry proposes to develop additional 60,000 kms of National Highways in the next five years, of which 2500 km are Express Ways/Access Controlled Highways, 9000 kms Economic Corridors, 2000 kms for Coastal and Port Connectivity Highways and 2000 kms Border Road/ Strategic Highways. The Ministry also intends to improve connectivity for 100 tourist destinations and construct Bypasses for 45 towns/cities during this period.

Expenditure of Ministry increased from 33,745 crore in 2013-14 to Rs. 1,37,354 crore in 2018-19. During the current year an expenditure of Rs. 85,275 crore has already been incurred till November 2019 including IEBR of NHAI.

Augmenting Finances through Innovative Instruments

With a view to augmenting sources of funding for NH projects, the NHAI intends to raise Rupees one lakh crore through Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) Model of asset monetization in the next five years. Finances are also likely to accrue from Securitization of Toll Revenues as well as the setting up of Infra Investment Trust (InvIT). Other steps being taken by NHAI include financing new projects through National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) supported SPVs.

Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) and Securitization of user fee receipts of NHs

With a view to expanding the project base available with NHAI for monetization under TOT mode and for raising finance against toll receipts from identified Public Funded/Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects through securitization, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has accorded the following approval (vide communication no. CCEA/20/2019 (i) dated 25.11.2019 ):

NHAI is authorized to monetize public funded NH projects which are operational and are collecting toll for at least one year after the COD through the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) on a case to case basis.

NHAI is authorized to vary the Concession Period between 15 to 30 years depending on project features.

The detailed proposal for every TOT bundle, including the proposed project stretches; estimated concession value & proposed concession period shall be approved by NHAI Board (Authority).

NHAI is allowed to raise long term finance from banks by securitizing the user fee receipts from fee plazas as alternate mode of asset monetization.

Securitization would offer an alternative mode for raising finance against toll receipts from identified Public Funded/HAM projects. Securitization as a model entails the generation of upfront funds against the future cash flows generated by select assets.

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

In order to enhance NHAI’s resource mobilization, the Cabinet has accorded the following approval (vide communication 39/CM/2019(i) dated 13.12.2019):

NHAI is authorized to set up Infrastructure Investment Trust(s), as per InvIT Guidelines issued by SEBI, to monetize completed National Highways that have a toll collection track record of at least one year and NHAI reserves the right to levy toll on the identified highway.

NHAI is authorized to incorporate SPV(s) which are essential and integral part of the entire InvIT structure.

NHAI is authorized to set up its first InvIT as per the structure approved by NHAI Board and to incorporate two SPVs which are essential and integral part of the InvIT structure:

An SPV to hold all identified public funded projects to be placed in an InvIT

An SPV to act as an Investment Manager in the proposed InvIT

NHAI is authorized to create a reserve fund from the sums received from InvIT, which shall be kept in a separate account for repayment of debt.

Progress of Major Programmes/ Landmark Projects

The work of major bridge across Sharavathi backwaters, approaches between Ambargodu and Kalasvali in Karnataka and 16 packages of Trans Rajasthan Highways project have been awarded.

A three-lane underpass inaugurated at Parade Road junction near Manekshaw Centre on NH 8 in New Delhi on 12.07.2019. With opening of this underpass, movement of traffic from Airport to Dhaula Kuan has become signal free.

Dasna-Hapur section of Delhi-Meerut Expressway (package-3) in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilakhuwa has been inaugurated by the Hon’ble Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari on 30th September, 2019. The completion of this section is expected to further help in decongesting the National Capital Region, bring down pollution levels and reduce travel time significantly.

The integrated bus ports in Cuttack (Odisha) and in Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) have been approved and the DPRs thereon are under progress.

National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has launched National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program which provides for collection of user fee through FASTags based on RFID technology. In order to save fuel, time and pollution and to ensure seamless movement of traffic, it has been decided to enable all lanes in Fee Plazas for electronic toll collection program through FASTags. The Tolling systems would be spruced up to create a digital experience of seamless tolling for all the Highway users.

The Ministry vide letter dated 29th November, 2019 initiated the process of declaring “FASTag lane of Fee Plaza” for all the lane to be complied w.e.f. 15th December, 2019. However, considering the request of NHAI and that the Citizens inconvenience this condition has been eased for the next 30 days. It has been accordingly decided that depending on the traffic pile up at high traffic volume fee plazas, not more than 25% “FASTag lane of Fee Plaza” may be converted temporarily to hybrid lane by the RO concerned. It should also be ensured that least possible number be converted into hybrid lane and that at least 75% lanes of every fee plaza remain declared and operational as “FASTag lane of Fee Plaza” in order to incentivize the vehicles carrying FASTag. A total of 1,11,70,811 FASTag have been issued till 26.12.2019.

Ministry is trying to bring inter-operability of the FASTags with the State Governments so that a single FASTag can be used both at State Highways Toll Plaza and National Highways Toll Plaza. An NHAI Prepaid Wallet was also launched giving customers the choice of not linking their FASTag to their bank accounts and includes the feature of UPI recharge.

Discouraging the use of ‘Single-Use Plastic’

This Ministry has directed all offices/officers/staff to stop use of ‘Single-Use Plastic’ in office premises, and also to use locally produced environment-friendly products such as Kulhads, clay glasses/plates etc. in place of harmful plastic products.

Swachhata hi Seva Campaign (SHS)

The Government decided that in 2019-20, the ‘Swachhata hi Seva Campaign (SHS)’ 2019 between 11th September, 2019 to 27th October, 2019 will focus on Plastic Waste Management as the main theme. For the campaign, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways prepared a detailed Action Plan and the personnel undertook Shramdaan and ensured the collection of all plastic waste on and around National Highways. Efforts for awareness generation were also successful; roughly 69,000 people were mobilized, and shramdaan of around 2,22,226 lac-man hours was done during the campaign. Waste plastic has been used in 56.96 km of road length by Nov, 2019. More roads are being constructed using plastic waste.

Road Safety

State Support Programme

A State Support Programme aimed at incentivising the States to improve their road safety performance is proposed to launched to reduce the overall fatalities by road accidents by 25% by 2024. With a view to accurately recording the accident details so that timely corrective action is undertaken a Geo-Tagged accident data collection programme would be launched under the project “Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD)”. IT based road safety infrastructure would be erected on all the four lane and above Highways. Incidence management systems shall also be provided on all such Highways.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019

The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 is the principal instrument through which road transport is regulated in the country. The same has been amended first time in a comprehensive way after thirty years by The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, passed by the Parliament and published in the Gazette of India on 9th August 2019.

The Act will bring reforms in the area of Road Safety, bring citizen facilitation, transparency, and reduce corruption with the help of information technology and removing intermediaries. The Act will strengthen public transport, safeguard and protect Good Samaritan and reform the insurance and compensation regime. It will allow innovation and new technologies such as driverless vehicles, to be tested in live environment and increase efficiency in research. The Act will facilitate Divyang by allowing motor vehicles to be converted to adapted vehicles with post-facto approval and facilitating licence to drive adapted vehicles. The provisions of compensation and post – accident treatment have been amended and measures will be taken provide cashless treatment for accident victims.

Road Safety Provisions and Penalties

It facilitates electronic monitoring of vehicles for enforcing traffic rules.

Provision of a refresher training course to obtain the DL after its suspension or revocation for certain offences like over speeding, drunken driving etc.

Penalties have been introduced for new offences and enhanced for existing offences.

For offences committed by juveniles-

penalty of Rs. 25000 and imprisonment up to 3 years for the owner/guardian.

Digital intermediaries and aggregators (Ola and Uber) will follow guidelines prescribed by the Centre.

Constitution of National Road Safety Board to render advice on Road Safety and Traffic Management.

Citizen facilitation, Transparency and Reduction in Corruption

All forms, fees and documents under the Act can be submitted online to avoid human intervention.

Dealer point registration – for registration of new motor vehicles, the onus to apply for registration has been shifted to dealers and the requirement to produce vehicles before authority has been removed.

Formulation of National Registers for DLs and registrations to bring transparency.

Automated testing.

The validity periods for DLs have been extended.

DLs can be renewed anytime between 1 year before its expiry till 1 year after its expiry to facilitate citizen away from home, visiting abroad, chronic patients etc.

Employment facilitation

The requirement of minimum educational qualification for license to drive transport vehicles has been removed.

Scheme for setting up driving schools with the Central assistance.

Increased accountability of manufacturers of Motor Vehicles

Centre can order recall of motor vehicles for any defect.

Insurance and Compensation

Constitution of Motor Vehicle Accident Fund.

compensation for hit and run cases.

Cashless treatment of road accident victims during golden hour.

Drivers and Co-driver/helper have been included as third parties, for the purpose of insurance.

Implementation Status of MVA, 2019

The Central Government has made operational around 60 provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Amendment Act starting from 1st of September 2019 in whole of India.

For operations of these provisions there is no requirement of amendment of the rules.

The provisions implemented from 1 st of September include provisions relating to- Enhanced penalties for the offences under the Motor Vehicles Act Facilitation of the licencing process so that the citizen can apply anywhere in the State for obtaining the Learner Licence, Driving Licence or Renewal Allowing driving licence holders to apply for renewal any time between one year between one year before its expiry upto one year after its expiry. This will greatly help our citizens working and staying abroad. Facilitation of the process of registration of vehicles process so that the citizen can apply anywhere in the State for registering the vehicles or recording any other changes Provisions which provide for powers to the Central and the State Governments for formulation of rules

of September include provisions relating to- The States are in the process of issuing notifications in regard to the amount to be charged for the offences which are ‘compoundable’.

The rest of the provisions would be made operational as soon as the Rules for them have been drafted. The process of formulation of rules is underway and we expect that in the next 2 to 4 months the rules would be in place as it involves detailed consultation.

Transport Sector

The Ministry has notified GSR886 (E) dated 29th November, 2019 to bring amendment in the forms in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 in regard to capture of the Mobile Numbers of the owners when availing any service relating to the Registration of the Vehicles. While examining the subject “Management of worsening traffic in Delhi”, Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee MHA has also observed that a large number of vehicles of VAHAN data base do not have the mobile numbers. In view of the above, considering the urgency of the issue the relevant Forms in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 which pertains to the service relating to the Motor Vehicle i.e. the registration, transfer, Register of Motor Vehicle, Renewal, duplicate copy, grant of NOC, change of address, entry or termination entry for Hire/ Purchase/ Hypothecation are proposed to be amended to include for capturing the mobile number of the owner as and when they apply for availing services.

To ensure ease of doing business at RTOs, it is proposed that from 2020 learning licenses would be issued online, registration of vehicle would be done the same day and App based transfer of license and registration would be made possible.

The Ministry issued Notification bearing No. GSR 784 (E) dated 12th November, 2008, vide which it had been mandated that all commercial vehicles manufactured after April 2009 need to have retro-reflective tape applied. This is as per Rule 104 of CMVR. It has come to the notice of the Government that most of the older vehicles, taking advantage of this notification, are taking exemption during their annual fitment test. In this regard, this Ministry vide GSR 80 (E) dated 23rd October, 2019 has mandated fixation of retro-reflective tape on all the vehicles irrespective of date of manufacturing and also notified their specifications. This is expected to enhance road safety.

Keeping with the demand of economically backward and unemployed persons, this Ministry issued a notification GSR 681 (E) dated 23rd September, 2019 for omission of Rule 8 of the CMVR 1989, wherein educational qualifications have been prescribed for obtaining driving licenses.

In order to ensure compliance of the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, an advisory to all States/ UTs has been issued on 23rd September, 2019 to facilitate citizens so that they can use Digilocker or mParivahan app to show Driving Licence, Registration Certificate, etc., in electronic format. The States were also requested that provision for handheld devices for mParivahan or e-challan with requisite ‘PoS’ machine may be made available to the Enforcement officers.

This Ministry made an amendment in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 vide GSR 527 (E) dated 6.6.2018, which provides for online IT based linkage of PUC certificate with VAHAN database. The States through an advisory dated 23rd September, 2019 have been requested that the information relating to the PUC check should be made using the online system being provided by the Ministry and the data should be made available to citizens in ‘electronic form’ also on the m-Parivahan platform.

With a view to enhancing the security features in a vehicle, the Ministry has issued a draft notification GSR 521 (E) on 24th July, 2019, allowing the motor vehicles and their parts, components, assemblies, sub-assemblies to be affixed with permanent and nearly invisible microdots that can be read physically with a microscope and identified with ultra violet light sources.

In order to combat the issue of pollution by encouraging usage of less polluting fuel, the Ministry issued a draft notification GSR 522 (E) dated 24th July, 2019 regarding emission standards for additional alternate fuels.

The Ministry, in keeping with the demand of economically backward and unemployed persons, has issued a notification GSR 681 (E) dated 23rd September, 2019 for omission of Rule 8 of the CMVR, 1989, i.e., the minimum educational qualification for driving transport vehicles.

Draft notification has been issued on 19.06.2019 to exempt Battery-Operated Vehicles/electric vehicles from paying registration fees.

This Ministry has authorized and provided for one more Vehicle Testing Agency for Testing of Vehicles. As per the notification dated 18th July, 2019, GSR 511 (E) the Ministry through amendment in Rule 126 of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Rules, 1989 has added ‘National automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) Indore’. This will ease the workload and pressure on the existing vehicle testing agencies such as ARAI, ICAT, ARAI, GARC, etc.

Data on “Road Accidents in India 2018”

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released its annual publication on ‘Road Accidents in India, 2018’. It provides data on accident related deaths and injuries, calendar yea- wise, based on information supplied by the Police Department of States and UTs. As per the Report, Road accidents in the country have increased marginally by 0.46 % during 2018 with the year seeing 4,67,044 road accidents as against 4,64,910 in 2017. The fatalities during the same period have also risen by about 2.37% and 1,51,471 persons were killed in 2018 as against 1,47,913 in 2017. Road accident injuries have however showed a decrease of 0.33% in 2018 as compared to 2017.

Registration Mark for newly formed UT, Ladakh

Ministry vide SO 4262(E) dated 25th November, 2019 has assigned a new Registration Mark for newly formed UT, Ladakh as “LA” for registration of vehicles u/s 41(6) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. This is applicable from the date of publication of Notification.