Yaarii Digital Integrated Services rises on the bourses

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services is currently trading at Rs. 146.85, up by 0.20 points or 0.14% from its previous closing of Rs. 146.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 146.05 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 149.00 and Rs. 140.30 respectively. So far 34400 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 182.85 on 25-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 31.10 on 27-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 153.55 and Rs. 131.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1278.70 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 43.25%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.14% and 42.61% respectively.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services is launching a social commerce marketplace ‘Yaari’, which will enable small businesses and individuals (resellers) to start their business online via social channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram etc. It is an online reselling app which will empower individuals to start their own online business from home with zero investment. Yaari app will have a variety of products to choose from, that the resellers can resell among their social contacts.

The app is designed to easily allow manufacturers and suppliers list their products online and make a viable alternate channel to market their products Pan India. The resellers then leveraging the power of existing social networks, will market these products to their contacts and thereby supplementing their income through the platform.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services was primary engaged in the business of real estate development, providing management and maintenance services, equipment renting, constructions advisory.

