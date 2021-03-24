Tata Consultancy Services surges on launching Connected Consumer Home solution based on RDK

Tata Consultancy Services is currently trading at Rs. 3148.00, up by 5.95 points or 0.19% from its previous closing of Rs. 3142.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3125.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3151.70 and Rs. 3111.50 respectively. So far 38062 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3345.25 on 25-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1650.00 on 03-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3168.50 and Rs. 2986.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1175096.79 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.05%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.66% and 4.29% respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched the TCS Connected Consumer Home solution based on RDK, to enable media and communication service providers (CSPs) to offer intuitive and exciting connected consumer experiences.

TCS Connected Consumer Home is a scalable, intelligent, and secure solution that simplifies customization, enables comprehensive device management, enhances the service provider’s control over software roadmaps, and helps build a rich and consistent customer experience across apps, devices and channels. It provides non-invasive device telemetry-enabled data analytics to generate insights for improving services, and introducing new features based on user behavior data within the connected home ecosystem, across next-gen video, OTT, internet gateway and IoT connected devices.

Further, the company recently launched the TCS Engineering the Future-Media Lab to build and showcase world class solutions on the RDK platform. The lab is an advanced product research and design facility that helps customers innovate, rapidly prototype and create ready to deploy solutions.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years.

