43 percent turnout on first day of Army recruitment rally in Udaipur

Udaipur : The soldiers recruitment rally being organised by the Indian Army at Maharana Pratap Khelgaon at Chitrakoot Nagar here began on Monday morning where hundreds of enthusiastic youths participated in the physical fitness test. Though only 43 percent viz 1543 youths against the 3585 aspirants called for the test, turned out on the first day, however there was much vigor and enthusiasm in the air.

Over 60 thousand youths from 11 districts including Banswara, Barmer, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Sirohi, Udaipur and Jalore would participate in the rally which would be held here till Feb 27. Some 66,640 candidates had applied online and enrolled themselves for various posts of soldiers, store keeper, technical grade and clerk etc. The candidates were admitted only after they showed their corona negative certificate along with medical report. The physical fitness test would be held till 26 Feb while the medical examination would be on the last day of the rally on 27th.

The district administration has made special arrangements of lodging, food and transportation for the candidates as per the COVID 19 protocols. A canteen has been set up here where the candidates would get lunch at subsidized price of 35rs per thali. To facilitate the candidates for their return journey, a temporary roadways depot has been set up outside the premises where buses would leave for the 11 districts daily.

Looking at the large gathering of youths during the 20 days recruitment event, the police department has deployed 750 personnel for the security arrangements here. No person other than the candidates would be permitted to get inside the Khel gaon premises during the period. Two medical teams have been stationed here 24×7 to attend any emergency cases. Four ambulances too have been kept on reserved basis while a rapid response team has been allocated that would keep vigil not only at the venue but the entire city to keep check on COVID cases.

