Vodafone Idea increases tariffs for entry-level prepaid plans: Report

Vodafone Idea has reportedly increased tariffs for its entry-level prepaid plans by around 61%. The minimum 28-day validity pack is now charged at Rs 79 against Rs 49 earlier. The hike is not in headline tariffs but reduction in the validity period of schemes, which will improve the realisations.

Vodafone Idea has made the Rs 79-plan as the entry-level pack for 28 days’ validity across most of the circles.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is developing world-class infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence.

