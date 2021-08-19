Tata Elxsi partners with DStv in Digital Transformation of Ad Media Sales

Tata Elxsi has collaborated with DStv Media Sales, a globally recognised and awarded media sales organisation and part of MultiChoice Group, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.

DMS specializes in advertising on DStv’s digital platforms, linear channels, and GOtv. It’s mission is to assist global and local companies in reaching a larger audience across Africa and expanding their brand presence with unique platforms and creative advertising.

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology Services Company and works with customers across industries such as automotive, broadcast, healthcare and telecom for product and software development.

