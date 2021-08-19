Reliance Industries shuts down manufacturing at Nagothane for few days

Reliance Industries has taken shutdown of its manufacturing units at Nagothane, Maharashtra to assure reliability and integrity of operations. Product supplies to customers will continue through available stocks and diverting from other manufacturing sites. Complex is expected to be back into normal operation from August 25, 2021.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.

