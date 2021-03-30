VISITING KONARK CORPS GIVES AN IMMENSE FEELING OF PRIDE AND CONFIDENCE : SOUTHERN ARMY COMMANDER

Jaipur : Lieutenant General JS Nain, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, alongwith Mrs Anita Nain, Regional President AWWA, visited Jodhpur Military Station. The Army Commander was briefed by Lieutenant General PS Minhas, General Officer Commanding, Konark Corps on the operational preparedness.

Army Commander expressed that he is extremely proud of the training and preparedness of the Corps and have supreme confidence that our Western Borders are secured with thorough professionalism and highest degree of Tri Services Synergy. Army Commander further pronounced that the “NATION IS IN SAFE HANDS” and commended all ranks of the Konark Corps.

The Regional President AWWA Mrs Anita Nain visited ASHA School, A School for differently abled children to get to know the facilities being provided to the children. Mrs Anita Nain complimented the school management for the dedication and hard work of the staff towards a very noble cause for the society.

