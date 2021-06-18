Vedanta’s Hindustan Zinc sets-up state-of-the-art ‘field hospital’ to fight against COVID in Rajasthan

Arvind Kumar Poswal – District Collector, Rajsamand inaugurated Hospital in the presence of Mr. Arun Misra – CEO, Hindustan Zinc, other government officials and HZL employees

New field hospital in Dariba, Rajsamand will have a capacity of 100 beds for Covid patients

The Covid Care hospital will have 80 normal ward beds, 20 ICU beds with air conditioning facility and medical assistance

Udaipur, June 17, 2021: In the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, India’s leading metals and oil and gas company,Vedanta, through its flagship company Hindustan Zincand as part of Anil Agarwal Foundation Initiative has inauguratedstate-of-the-art fully equippedCOVID care field hospital at Dariba, Rajsamand. This 8000 square meter hospitalhas air-conditioning dome based on German technology with a capacity of 100 beds including 20 ICU beds to treat patients & provide them with essential COVID treatment and medical facilities.

The hospital was inaugurated by the Chief Guest – Mr. Arvind Kumar Poswal – District Collector, Rajsamand in the presence of Mr. Sudhir Chaudhary – SP, Rajsamand, Mr. Arun Misra – CEO, Hindustan Zinc along with senior government officials and employees of Hindustan Zinc. Vedanta Limited has come out firmly in support of the Rajasthan government in its efforts to provide priority medical care to the Covid-affected people. The field hospital issituated in Hindustan Zinc’s DAV School playground at Dariba where world-class technology has been adopted ensuring strict adherence to safety.

While sharing his thoughts during the ceremony, Mr. Arvind Kumar Poswal – District Collector, Rajsamand said “In these distressed times, I appreciate the efforts of Vedanta, Anil Agarwal Foundation and Hindustan Zinc in coming up with 100 bed field hospital in a record time. This hospital will play a crucial role as Dariba is centrally located from all nearby districts of Rajsamand, Chittorgarh and Udaipur. This state-of-the-art facility has all the basic & advanced medical amenities available to ensure best treatment to COVID patients. With this Vedanta Cares field hospital, we are ready to face & fight 3rd wave of Pandemic.”

Mr. Sunil Duggal – Group CEO, Vedanta said “COVID-19 has affected lives of millions across the country and we at Vedanta Group continues to stand united with Nation in these unprecedented times. With strong probability of 3rd wave of pandemic, our state-of-the-art COVID field hospital in Rajsamand ensures support in providing medical care to ailing patients in Rajasthan.We have pledged to support the central and state governments in providingquality care to those affected by the virus. With collaborative efforts of public & private sector and community in general, I believe that we will be able to overcome this crisis soon.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc said “This state-of-the-art fully equipped 100 bed field hospital is one of our consistent efforts to support and strengthen the medical infrastructure for extending quality medical care to the community in the COVID-19 pandemic. I am very hopeful that it will bring relief to all COVID patients. This hospital is a result of day & night hard work of our brilliant team of officers on-ground who made this a reality in a short time. This well-equipped infrastructure will also help the state to be fully ready to face a possible 3rd wave of the COVID pandemic.”

The field hospital has adopted latest world-class technologies and it ensures strict adherence to safety & COVID guidelines. Facilities like ventilator support and Oxygen beds are provided at utmost efficiency to ensure best medical treatment for the Covid patients. HEPA filters are placed to arrest any kind of air transmission of the SARS- CoV-2 Virus, which will further help in combating the spread of airborne bacterial and viral organisms and ensure 99.99% air purity. In addition to that, overall safety and hygiene is continuously monitored with provisions for dedicated PPE changing stations, an adequate number of fire extinguishers, and CCTV cameras. The field hospital has a continuous power supply through DG sets, oxygen supply through medical pipelines and centrally monitored ICU facilities are adopted to ensure timely medical treatment to the Covid patients. For continuous electricity and water facility in the COVID care hospital, 1200 KV electricity connection and 10 thousand litres capacity for water has been provided.

The operation and maintenance of the hospital, the medical team and the items of daily use including medicines will be looked after and managed by the Local Administration.

This 100-bed field hospital is in addition to the support provided by Hindustan Zinc to the district administration in setting-up the 350-bed hospital in DAV school premises.

Since the beginning of 2nd wave of pandemic, Hindustan Zincset up an oxygen bottling plant at its Dariba unit (Rajsamand district) in a record time of 5 days in April month for continuous oxygen supply for patients and since then has supplied around 14000 cylinders of medical oxygen. The company has also supported the local authorities with over ~225 MT of liquid oxygen thus providing a total of ~365 MT oxygen till date. Hindustan Zinc has gone a step further and especially imported and brought 500 oxygen concentrators for the state.

Earlier this year, Hindustan Zinc provided an insulated vaccine van to the Udaipur district medical health office to support smooth vaccination drive. The company has even extended support to the Local Health Administrations, by disinfecting villages by spraying & fumigating with Sodium Hypochlorite solution and providing medical gears like masks, sanitizers & Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to local communities.

