Vakrangee launches mobile van facility to provide ATM, other key essential services to citizens

Vakrangee has launched the mobile van in MMR region which is fully equipped to provide the key Essential services to the citizens. Mobile Van facility will operate between 10.00 am to 8.00 pm daily including Sunday and will also maintain complete safety protocols, proper hygiene and social distancing while queuing for the services.

This service would eliminate the need to travel for the citizens for key essential services such as ATM, Business Correspondent (BC) Banking, Tele Medicine, and Online Pharmacy & Mobile Recharges. Citizens would be able to get these services at their doorsteps. The Company plans to extend these services across India shortly.

Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India’s largest network of last-mile retail touch points to deliver real-time banking, insurance, e-governance, ecommerce and logistics services to the unserved & underserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets.