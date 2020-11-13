Union Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya unveils plaque of Ministry’s new nomenclature

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the plaque of Ministry’s new nomenclature today in New Delhi.

Ministry of Shipping is renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Pattan, Pot Parivahan aur Jalmarg Mantralaya).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the renaming of Ministry of Shipping while addressing, through video-conferencing, the inaugural ceremony of Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat on 8 November 2020.

While making this historic announcement, Modi said “Now this Ministry will be known as Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. It is being expanded. In most of the developed economies, the Shipping Ministry is also responsible for Ports and Waterways. In India, the Shipping Ministry has been doing a lot of work related to Ports and Waterways. Now with more clarity in the name, more clarity will also come in the work.”

As soon as the Prime Minister announced the name change, the Ministry swung into action to complete all the related formalities. All the formalities were completed within two working days and the official notification of the name change was published in the Gazette of India on 10th November 2020.

During the formal unveiling of plaque ceremony today, Mansukh Mandaviya stated that it is indeed a matter of pride that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the country is moving ahead with a holistic and long-term approach of multi-modal connectivity. He added that he is indeed grateful to Prime Minister for his foresight regarding the expansion of the scope of work as far as ports, shipping and waterways are concerned.

Mansukh Mandaviya stated that “With the changed name, the Ministry is going to put extra focus on the development of Waterways and coastal shipping. Around 1400 km of waterways have already been fully developed and additional 1000 km is being developed on priority for which DPR/feasibility study has been completed. We are also focussing for creation of a Port Grid, encompassing various smaller ports like fisheries port, agriculture port and mineral port etc so that port development and port-led development takes place in the country.”

Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary & Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, Addl Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Dr. Amita Prasad, Chairman, IWAI, Amitabh Kumar, DG Shipping, T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman, IPA, along with chairmen of all the major ports and senior officials of the Ministry attended the ceremony through video conferencing.