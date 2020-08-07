Hindustan Zinc conferred with CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2020

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc has been conferred with the “CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2020” under the category – “Most Innovative Environmental Project” in a recently held Virtual Award Ceremony. The award was presented for the ‘USE OF MINE TAILING WASTE IN BACKFILLING THROUGH PASTE-FILL TECHNOLOGY’.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, said, “Hindustan Zinc believes in responsible stewardship towards environmental management and implements various eco- friendly technologies in all its operations. The award recognizes HZL’s commitment to sustainability and vision of Zero Waste”.

Hindustan Zinc is the first mining company to setup Paste Fill plants in India, with a total capacity of 12 MTPA. The project aligns with Vedanta’s philosophy to continue the implementation of latest technology in industry which improves process efficiency and improves sustainability. The company has setup Paste-Fill plants across three of its locations; Rampura Agucha Mine with a capacity of 5 MTPA, Sindesar Khurd Mine with a capacity of 6 MTPA and Zawar Mines with a capacity of 1 MTPA.

HZL is committed to the principle of sustainable development throughout the business and proliferate the use of natural resources in its operations i.e. energy, water, raw materials etc. The company work towards minimizing waste generation using 4R concept i.e. reduce, reuse, recycle, reclaim & also work on gainful utilization of wastes using environment-friendly methods.

Over 45 companies participated in the CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2020 with 88 case studies, out of which 25 case studies were selected for the final round of CII Environment Best Practices Award 2020 competition.

Hindustan Zinc was also recently conferred with two awards at the CII ITC Sustainability Awards 2019. HZL’s Corporate Office and the Dariba Smelting Complex received the ‘Commendation for Significant Achievement in Environment Management’ Award.

On behalf of Hindustan Zinc, Mr. Sufal Mehrotra, Mr. Nilesh Zade, Ms. Shama Jain and Mr. Pradeep Singh showcased the case study and addressed a thorough Q&A session.