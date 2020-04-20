Top jewelry gift options for your wife

So, you have your anniversary or your wife’s birthday approaching and you want to gift her something. Haven’t you heard of the phrase that jewelry is a woman’s best friend? Trust us, nothing can serve as a more memorable gift to your wife than jewelry because flowers may go stale, letters can be lost, but jewelry stays just as it is. These are some of the best jewelry gift items that you can give to your wife with love. We are sure she is going to love them.

A Gold chain:

Well, a gold chain with a pendant shall stay close to her heart (literally). There is so much that she can do with a gold chain. In fact it can be used as an everyday item by your wife that makes it a great gift to give her. The ideal chain and pendant set that you should be thinking about giving your wife should be neither too heavy nor too light. Just perfect!

A Mangalsutra:

We know again we are giving an option of something that you wife will wear around her neck but then a mangalsutra is not just a piece of jewelry. It is an emotion. She will surely be touched by this gesture of yours.

Rings:

How about proposing to her once again by going down on your knee and popping out a ring to her? So, it will be a great option to give a ring to your wife and telling her what you feel for her. Trust us, this is going to be the best ever gift for her! In fact, if you are low on budget, then also you need not worry, you can find a lot of 3 gram gold rings that will not only make up for great gifts but will also be in your budget as well. What more would you want!?

Earrings:

Well, a woman can never have enough pair of earrings. You can also get a pair for your wife, it can be as per her taste, be it the regular stud earrings, the hoops or the statement earrings such as jhumkis, chandbalis etc. It all depends upon her tastes and your budget. Again, if you are on a budget, you can choose from a lot of options in the 2 gram gold earrings online. This will not only serve as a memorable gift but will also be in your budget. Well, isn’t that too great?

A sleek bracelet/ bangle

Another thing that you can give to your wife if you have the budget for it is a gold bangle or a bracelet, depending on what you think she would like most. Try to gauge her sense of style.

So, these are some of the amazing gift ideas that you can think of to give you wife, we are sure that she would love them and they will also not cause a big hole in your pocket! Good luck!