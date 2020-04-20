HDFC Bank net profit up by 18%

Udaipur : The Bank’s net revenues (net interest income plus other income) increased by 18.2% to ₹ 21,236.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 grew to ₹ 15,204.1 crore from ₹ 13,089.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, driven by growth in advances of 21.3%, and a growth in deposits of 24.3%. The net interest margin for the quarter was at 4.3%.

Other income (non-interest revenue) at ₹ 6,032.6 crore was 28.4% of the net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against ₹ 4,871.2 crore in the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2019. The four components of other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were fees & commissions of ₹ 4,200.8 crore (₹ 3,665.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year), foreign exchange & derivatives revenue of ₹ 500.8 crore (₹ 403.3 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year), gain on sale / revaluation of investments of ₹ 565.3 crore (gain of ₹ 228.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year) and miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividend, of ₹ 765.7 crore (₹ 573.6 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year).

During the quarter, there was a considerable slowdown in economic activities following the outbreak of COVID-19. Furthermore, with the government initiating lockdown in the latter half of March, and our strict adherence to social distancing, not only did we see an impact on business volumes – in terms of loan originations, distribution of third party products, and payments product activities, but we also could not optimize our collection efforts, and as a result of which fees/other income were lower by ₹ 450 crore.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were ₹ 8,277.8 crore, an increase of 16.3% over ₹ 7,117.1 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 39.0% as against 39.6% for the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Pre-provision Operating Profit (PPOP) at ₹ 12,958.8 crore grew by 19.5% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were ₹ 3,784.5 crore (consisting of specific loan loss provisions of ₹ 1,917.8 crore and general provisions and other provisions of ₹ 1,866.7 crore) as against ₹ 1,889.2 crore (consisting of specific loan loss provisions of ₹ 1,430.3 crore and general provisions and other provisions of ₹ 459.0 crore) for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Total provisions for the current quarter included credit reserves relating to COVID-19 in the form of contingent provisions of approximately ₹1550 crore. The Core Credit Cost ratio was 0.77%, as compared to 0.92% in the quarter ending December 31, 2019 and 0.69% in the quarter ending March 31, 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was at ₹ 9,174.3 crore. After providing ₹ 2,246.6 crore for taxation, the Bank earned a net profit of ₹ 6,927.7 crore, an increase of 17.7% over the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Profit & Loss Account: Year ended March 31, 2020

For the year ended March 31, 2020, the Bank earned a total income of ₹ 138,073.5 crore. Net revenues (net interest income plus other income) for the year ended March 31, 2020 were ₹ 79,447.1 crore, up by 20.6% over ₹ 65,869.1 crore for the year ended March 31, 2019. The net interest margin for the year ended March 31, 2020 was 4.3%. The cost to income ratio for the year ended March 31, 2020 was at 38.6%, as against 39.7% for the year ended March 31, 2019. The Bank’s net profit for the year ended March 31, 2020 was ₹ 26,257.3 crore, up 24.6% over the year ended March 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet: As of March 31, 2020

Total balance sheet size as of March 31, 2020 was ₹ 1,530,511 crore as against ₹ 1,244,541 crore as of March 31, 2019, a growth of 23.0%.

Total deposits as of March 31, 2020 were ₹ 1,147,502 crore, an increase of 24.3% over March 31, 2019. CASA deposits grew by 23.9% with savings account deposits at ₹ 310,377 crore and current account deposits at ₹ 174,248 crore. Time deposits were at ₹ 662,877 crore, an increase of 24.6% over the previous year, resulting in CASA deposits comprising 42.2% of total deposits as of March 31, 2020. The Bank’s continued focus on deposits helped in the maintenance of a healthy liquidity coverage ratio at 132%, well above the regulatory requirement.

Total advances as of March 31, 2020 were ₹ 993,703 crore, an increase of 21.3% over March 31, 2019. Domestic advances grew by 21.4% over March 31, 2019. As per regulatory [Basel 2] segment classification, domestic retail loans grew by 14.6% and domestic wholesale loans grew by 29.3%. The domestic loan mix as per Basel 2 classification between retail:wholesale was 51:49. Overseas advances constituted 3% of total advances.