Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launches New Google Cloud Garages for Enterprise Customers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expanding its strategic partnership with Google Cloud with the launch of Google Garages at its TCS Pace Port coinnovation and advanced research centers in Amsterdam, New York and Tokyo. The TCS Google Garages provide an immersive experience for companies to evaluate cloud solutions, develop and prototype applications, apply analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities using design thinking and agile development to address business opportunities and create value.

Further, they are enabling the availability of TCS’ rich portfolio of leading-edge, industry-centric products and platforms on Google Cloud. These include TCS BaNCS for core banking and financial services, TCS OmniStore for retailers to provide unified customer journeys powered by AI, TCS Optumera for merchandising and supply chain optimization, and TCS WaferWise for anomaly detection in semiconductor manufacturing. To strengthen the partnership further, TCS and Google Cloud will jointly develop new industry-specific solutions with a focus on delivering digital consumer experiences in retail, modernizing manufacturing processes with AI and connected machines, and building multi-cloud platforms for the financial services industry.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years.

