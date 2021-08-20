Dabur India to launch region-specific products

Dabur India is witnessing robust growth in South India and it is launching region-specific products along with taking on board regional celebrities and influencers to strengthen its presence. The company, which is also investing Rs 550 crore in setting up a new facility in Madhya Pradesh, expects to see continued momentum in the healthcare portfolio. Some of the company’s brands have done well in the South, such as its Red Paste, which has become the leading toothpaste brand in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Dabur India is one of the largest FMCG Company in India.

