Tata Chemicals tumbles on reporting 94% fall in Q4 consolidated net profit

Tata Chemicals is currently trading at Rs. 722.20, down by 60.65 points or 7.75% from its previous closing of Rs. 782.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 752.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 755.60 and Rs. 719.25 respectively. So far 736146 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 834.00 on 08-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 272.35 on 04-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 796.95 and Rs. 719.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 18385.76 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 37.98%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.80% and 27.19% respectively.

Tata Chemicals has reported a rise of 1.48% in its net profit from continuing operations at Rs 119.60 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 117.85 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 14.29% at Rs 893.20 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 781.52 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 93.63% in its net profit from continuing operations attributed to equity holder at Rs 11.77 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 184.73 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 10.07% at Rs 2700.72 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2453.64 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a fall of 28.68% in its net profit from continuing operations at Rs 479.11 crore as compared to Rs 671.82 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 0.35% at Rs 3218.03 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 3229.44 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 68.22% in its net profit from continuing operations attributed to equity holder at Rs 256.37 crore as compared to Rs 806.59 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 2.19% at Rs 10434.22 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 10667.87 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

