Tamil Nadu records 1,969 new cases of COVID-19, 29 fatalities

Chennai : Tamil Nadu has recorded 1,969 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths, the Health Department said on Saturday. The fresh cases reported during the day took the total number of infections to 25,73,352 and the fatalities to 34,289 till date, the department said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,839 peoplewere discharged and the total recoveries so far were 25,18,777 leaving 20,286active cases, according to a bulletin. Among the districts of the State, Coimbatore topped the list of new infections with 223people followed by Erode 198, Chennai 194, Chengalpet115 and Thanjavur 110. Ramanathapuram recorded the least with two cases, the bulletin said. A total of 1,65,325 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing thecumulative number of specimens examined to 3,85,36,958 till date, it said.

Twentynine districts reported new cases in double digits and there wereno deaths in 20 districts. Among the 29 fatalities, 22 died in government hospitals andseven in private healthcare facilities. Six of the deceased had no co-morbidity or pre-existing illness. The State government said it has issued an order that the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine should be administered at the government vaccination centres every Sunday beginning from August 8.

