SpiceJet gains on planning to introduce drone delivery service

SpiceJet is currently trading at Rs. 70.65, up by 0.30 points or 0.43% from its previous closing of Rs. 70.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 71.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 71.40 and Rs. 68.90 respectively. So far 353575 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 107.95 on 11-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 59.40 on 22-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 71.70 and Rs. 65.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4260.83 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 59.46%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 2.20% and 38.34% respectively.

SpiceJet is planning to introduce a drone delivery service to strategically expand its logistics platform. It plans to introduce customized drones of different payloads including 0-5 kg, 5-10 kg, and 10-25 kg which have the potential to change India’s supply chain capabilities thereby making it more resilient and sustainable.

The company has decided to first target mid-mile drone deliveries while preparing for last-mile deliveries in the future.

SpiceJet is among the first private companies that stepped into the Indian aviation sector.