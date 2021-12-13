Gati jumps on planning to become Rs 3,000 crore company in 3 years

GATI is currently trading at Rs. 163.75, up by 3.70 points or 2.31% from its previous closing of Rs. 160.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 162.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 166.25 and Rs. 161.00 respectively. So far 30736 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 183.40 on 10-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 76.65 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 166.25 and Rs. 150.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2010.54 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.93%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.93% and 44.13% respectively.

Gati is planning to become a Rs 3,000 crore company in three years, driven by key accounts, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and business-to-business (B2B) retail. The company has identified three areas, including talent acquisition and building infrastructure, to achieve the target.

The company got distracted in the past 5-7 years as it tried its hands in other businesses rather than concentrating on the express logistics before coming under the ownership of Allcargo Group.

Gati is a pioneer in express distribution and supply chain solutions in India.