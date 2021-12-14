Airtel launches Startup Innovation Challenge in partnership with Invest India

Udaipur. Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, today announced the launch of ‘Airtel IndiaStartup Innovation Challenge’ in partnership with Invest India. As part of the ‘Startup Innovation Challenge’early stage technologycompanies are invited to demonstrate differentiated solutions in the following areas – 5G – Innovative B2C or B2B use cases and applications that can leverage high speed and low latency 5G technology. IoT-Creating innovative IoT solutions that can power the digital transformation journey of enterprises.

Cloud Communication – Leveraging AI and ML technologies to create B2C or B2B products that can improve customer engagement and experience. Digital Advertising – Creating innovative and unique ad formats – both digital and otherwise that would make ads or brand promotions an enriching experience for the end customer. Digital Entertainment – Creating a platform or offering disruptive solutions inmusic, video or gaming that can support the growth of India’s content creator economy.

Commenting on the occasion,Mr.Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, BhartiAirtel, said: “India’s startup ecosystem is now a globally celebrated story and our young technology companies are doing some phenomenal work in building solutions that solve hard problems. As a core enabler of this emerging digital ecosystem, Airtel is thrilled to be working with the Government of India to help early stage companies navigate their growth journeys and scale up quickly and sustainably. On behalf of Airtel, I invite companies to be a part of this challenge and benefit from Airtel’s deep technological capabilities.”

Mr. Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India, said: “We look forward to enable India’s young technology startups through the Startup Innovation Challenge in partnership with BhartiAirtel. The Indian startup ecosystem is the third largest in the world, and we are delighted that through this challenge, growing startups will be able to showcase Made-in-India solutions that solve complex global problems. On behalf of Invest India, I invite early-stage companies to participate in this challenge”